Avert leptospirosis entry

Tanzania’s Ministry of Health has confirmed the presence of leptospirosis, a zoonotic disease caused by bacteria called leptospira. Also known as Weil’s disease, it is spread through animals’ urine.

The officials said three people had died and 17 more had tested positive for the disease by Sunday. They added that laboratory tests had ruled out initially suspected diseases, including Covid-19, Ebola and Marburg.

The disease, which is referred to as homa ya mpunga (rice fever) in Tanzania, manifests through high fever, headache and joints. Tests on the samples also found no trace of influenza, anthrax, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, yellow fever, chikungunya, West Nile fever or Rift Valley fever.

The announcement should serve as a wake-up call to Kenyan authorities to put in place foolproof measures to ensure the disease does not enter the country.

Kenya and Tanzania have strong socioeconomic ties that have, over the years, borne vibrant cross-border trade and movement. And while these relations must be encouraged at all times, there is an urgent need to come up with appropriate protocols to ensure that people and animals crossing the border into Kenya are not infected with the disease.

Besides trade and social ties, Kenya’s expansive Masai Mara National Reserve shares a boundary with Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park. That means there;s a high chance of wild animals crossing over from the neighbouring country and infecting wildlife and human beings in Kenya.