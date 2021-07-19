Avert fuel tanker deaths

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • There have been numerous similar incidents in the past, but the people do not seem to have learnt any lessons from this tragedy.
  • Soon after the tanker overturned on Saturday night, villagers rushed to the scene to siphon fuel and it exploded.

The most annoying thing about the 15 deaths in the petrol tanker explosion on the Busia-Kisumu highway at the weekend is that they could easily have been averted. Police are warning that the death toll could rise, as investigators establish whether some of the bodies could have been burnt completely.

