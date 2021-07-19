Avert fuel tanker deaths

The most annoying thing about the 15 deaths in the petrol tanker explosion on the Busia-Kisumu highway at the weekend is that they could easily have been averted. Police are warning that the death toll could rise, as investigators establish whether some of the bodies could have been burnt completely.

Some bones found at the scene will have to be forensically examined to establish whether they belong to the dead, who have already been accounted for. If they do not, then the death toll could rise.

There have been numerous similar incidents in the past, but the people do not seem to have learnt any lessons from this tragedy. Soon after the tanker overturned on Saturday night, villagers rushed to the scene to siphon fuel and it exploded.

Those killed would probably be alive had they heeded the advice to avoid dashing to accident scenes to loot. There are also scores of people, including children, in hospital with serious burns, exerting undue pressure on health facilities already grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic and other illnesses.

Worst such incident

Despite warnings from the authorities on the dangers of siphoning fuel after tanker accidents, many continue to rush to crash scenes driven by sheer greed.

In 2011, four people died and 35 were admitted to hospital following an oil tanker explosion on the same highway. Some of those killed or injured were siphoning fuel.

Some analysts have blamed the endemic poverty in the country for it but it smacks more of ignorance of the grave danger of petroleum. In the worst such incident in 2009, some 120 people died after a huge crowd gathered around an oil tanker, which blew up, at Sachang’wan, in Molo, on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.