Avert dumping of dirty, cheap imported sugar

While the government’s effort to make sugar available and affordable is commendable, its import plan is fraught with challenges. It could, unless utmost care is taken, set the stage for the return of the sugar barons that have ruled the sub-sector for long.

The current sugar shortage is partly due to the suspension of milling by firms in the western Kenya sugar belt to allow the crop to mature. Some of the millers have closed for their annual maintenance, hence the skyrocketing prices. Sugar is retailing at between Sh225 and Sh250 per kilogramme.

This is a nightmare for consumers. The government has, therefore, cleared imports of 100,200 tonnes of the sweetener, which is okay. But it has locked out sugar millers, creating an avenue for cartels to profiteer from the consumers’ plight.

By locking out experienced millers, the industry knowledge on quality and appropriate sourcing could be sacrificed on the altar of greed. These are the briefcase entities driven only by the desire to make huge profits.

In the past, some importers have dumped cheap—and, sometimes, contaminated—sugar in huge quantities that undermined the local millers long after the gap the authorities intended to bridge had been filled.

The Ministry of Agriculture says private traders will be allowed to import sugar to cover the four-month importation window. Past experience has shown that numerous loopholes are exploited to oversupply, meaning that by the time the local companies resume milling, the market will already be saturated by the imports.

This should not be a blank cheque to the traders to bring in poor-quality sugar as has happened in the past. In the long run, it is the sugarcane farmers who will suffer as the millers will not be able to take in their crop.