Avert doctors’ strike

Trouble could again be looming in the public health sector following a strike threat by doctors. They have given the national government three months to address their concerns or they will down tools.

Their march to State House on Monday to petition the government on the state of healthcare in the public facilities demonstrates the gravity of the matter at hand. The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union is concerned about the inadequate numbers of professional health personnels and chronic shortages of essential drugs and medical supplies in the public hospitals

For her part, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has acknowledged the need to improve the state of health in the country. She is, therefore, willing to engage with the health professionals and tackle the shortcomings. This is necessary to ensure that the public has access to quality and affordable services in the public hospitals and health centres.

Another nationwide doctors’ strike could have devastating consequences. A strike in 2017 that lasted several months, caused deaths that could have been easily prevented. The doctors are worried that the majority of Kenyans, who rely on public health facilities, are not getting basic services. And of serious concern is that health professionals are demotivated.

Though health is a devolved function, it is still largely run by the national government from the Health ministry’s headquarters in Afya House in Nairobi, which is fully in charge of policy making and much more. Of concern, especially to the Council of Governors (CoG) is that the strike could start within a month before the much-awaited launch of the universal health coverage (UHC) programme. This is the envisaged blueprint for healthcare delivery.