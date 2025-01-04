Avert crisis over delays in education reforms

The woes in the education sector are persisting and could have devastating consequences. The biggest challenge is the transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) from the old 8-4-4 system. This has been dogged by a huge shortage of facilities, especially classrooms, and teachers.

Strikes dominated the high school section and the universities late last year. The rollout of the controversial new university student funding model has posed a big problem. And the lecturers spent most of the last semester on strike as a return-to-work formula between the University Academic Staff Union and the universities’ representatives took long to effect.

A major crisis is now looming as the government delays in enacting the education reforms. President William Ruto appointed a high-level task force to look into the problems bedeviling the education sector. However, there has been some piecemeal implementation of some of the proposals.

While the Ministry of Education developed 11 amendment Bills to align the recommendations with the law and the National Education Policy (Sessional Paper), they have not yet been approved by the Cabinet and tabled in Parliament.

A devastating setback was the quashing by the High Court of the Variable Scholarship and Loan Fund (VSLF) model. But after phasing out the 8-4-4 education system in primary schools, the CBC now shifts to secondary schools.

The pioneer CBC cohort is expected to join senior school in 2026, there are no guidelines on how this will be managed. The Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) will be administered at the end of Grade 9 to determine placement into senior school.

Although the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) piloted the KJSEA in the counties last year, it has not set up mechanisms for the preparation and printing of the national tests.