Avert chaos in Sudan

In an unprecedented turn of events, protesters in Sudan poured into the streets several days ago to call on the military to seize full control of the country.

This is a rather unusual occurrence in a continent, where military coups and leaders have lost popularity since the democratisation wave that has swept across the continent from the 1980s.

The Sudanese claim to have lost faith in the transition to democracy following the ouster of long-serving dictator Omar al-Bashir. It is not clear whether this is a spontaneous reaction or a manipulation by some elements in the military but it could plunge the country back into an orgy of violence.

The demand for the dissolution of the transition government is the clearest indication yet of a possible falling-out between the military and their civilian allies. Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, a civilian, has called it Sudan’s “worst and most dangerous” political crisis in its two-year transition. This comes several years after General Al-Bashir was dragged to court to face charges arising from his corrupt and repressive administration. The protests are an escalation of a political crisis.

Sudan has not seen peace despite the military and civilian groups sharing power since the toppling of President al-Bashir in 2019 after weeks of mass protests. Tension has been mounting since a coup attempt by suspected al-Bashir followers was foiled last month.

The civilian leaders see the latest demands as part of a power grab attempt by the military. It is not lost on observers that, unlike during previous demonstrations, there was little police presence and demonstrators were allowed to reach the gates of the presidential palace.

Interestingly, the protesters claim that a purely military government is the only way to restore peace and tranquillity in the north African country.