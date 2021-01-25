Authorities must address student indiscipline now

The rising cases of student indiscipline in schools is worrying and has to be nipped in the bud. Two scenarios have emerged. One, learners beating up and even killing staff members and two, burning of school facilities.

These have serious implications on the stability of learning institutions. Indeed, they are criminal acts and ought to be dealt with as such.

Unfortunately, this unruliness comes hardly a month since schools reopened following long closure due to Covid-19, which has had far-reaching ramifications. Learners nearly lost an entire year and the challenge is recovering that time and working towards a return to normality.

In fact, Standard Eight and Form Four candidates have just a few weeks to sit their final examinations, which were cancelled last year. For this reason, nothing should be allowed to distract and destabilise the learning programmes.

A common observation has been that the prolonged closure of learning institutions precipitated socio-psychological challenges. Many youngsters found themselves veering towards criminal and anti-social behaviours due to negative influences.

Traumatic experiences

At a personal level, some learners went through traumatic experiences — such as losing loved ones, depravation, sexual and physical molestation — that will take a long time to heal.

In this context, schools are expected to create systems for helping the learners to recover. Yet in themselves schools are overwhelmed.

Practical challenges of accommodating all the learners and keeping them safe from coronavirus infection, fast-tracking teaching to cover the syllabus and offering counselling services is overwhelming.

All these, it can be argued, may combine to create a toxic environment in schools. Put simply, schools are facing difficult times and no single solution can be proffered to help out.

Notwithstanding this, school managers and teachers have their job well cut out for them. They must deal with immediate challenges such as settling down the learners quickly and completing the syllabus but, as well, anticipate and curb deviant behaviours among learners.

Any form of indiscipline has to be dealt with ruthlessly.