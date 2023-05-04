Audit use of KQ bailout

Senators have raised the alarm over perennial loss-making at Kenya Airways (KQ) despite spirited efforts to return the firm to profitability by constantly pumping in billions of shillings in bailouts.

The lawmakers have rightly noted that KQ, which is ironically billed as the pride of Africa, has been turned into a cash cow by unscrupulous senior officials who are suspected to be deliberately bringing the public firm to its knees every now and then, presumably to necessitate yet another bailout.

The trend smacks of runaway impunity with the top officials seemingly secure in the knowledge that no hard questions will be asked. KQ has accumulated Sh172.68 billion in losses.

Besides the failure to ensure public funds are utilised prudently to turn around the strategic firm, some officials even have the audacity to sell public property without taxpayers’ consent.

A case in point, as alleged by one senator, was the sale of a special landing slot at Heathrow Airport in 2016 for about Sh7 billion.

That the Senate seems unaware of the details of this particular matter could be an indication that deals involving billions of shillings, and which should have been sanctioned by the Kenyan Parliament, could have escaped the radar screen of the Auditor-General’s office, whose reports are shared with lawmakers every year.

The only way to get clarity on why KQ keeps bleeding billions despite recording more than 96 per cent seat occupancy—its pricey tickets notwithstanding—is to carry out a thorough audit going back over a decade.