Audit school levies but stop kneejerk reactions

The Education ministry has finally responded to parents’ mounting complaints about schools charging unauthorised levies by ordering a countrywide audit. This is, indeed, an endemic issue in most schools.

It is ironical, for instance, that teachers must be enticed with a motivation fee to perform their cardinal duty. This is among the additional charges under various names that increase the parents’ burden. They are a major headache, especially for the majority poor parents, who struggle to raise the fee balances after capitation, bursaries, and scholarships.

In a circular to regional and county directors of education, the school heads have been given until next Friday to file declarations with the ministry, indicating the amount of fees they charge. Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has also warned head teachers against violating the fee guidelines issued by the ministry.

These are meant to ensure that school heads do not exploit parents with additional charges. However, as the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers has stated, the fee guidelines are unrealistic and school heads should not be expected to perform miracles.

If the ministry, which does not even release capitation on time and in full, insists on these, it is tantamount to asking the schools to shut down. Many of them are cash-strapped and heavily indebted to suppliers. The union wants the government to increase funding to schools.

A Nation survey has confirmed that many schools charge fees outside the ministry’s guidelines, making a mockery of the much-touted free and compulsory basic education guaranteed by the Constitution. Secondary schools levy charges for lunch, uniforms, reference books, and development programmes.

And the matter is not over yet. The ministry has indicated that parents in some schools will be required to pay fees through the e-Citizen portal to ease service delivery.