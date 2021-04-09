Atwoli should groom new leaders in unions

The re-election of Francis Atwoli to lead the Central Organisation of Trade Unions for another five years illustrates the tight grip he has on the union. This is his fifth term as Cotu secretary-general, a position he has held since 2001.

Mr Atwoli is a fiery, highly connected and among the few remaining legendary unionists, having joined the labour movement in the late 1960s and climbed to the apex. Cotu has expanded and grown strong global networks. But opinion is divided over its service to members.

His re-election elicits questions about democracy and transition within unions. Good governance stipulates fair electoral process and transition of leaders. All qualified individuals are given a chance to compete and ascend to positions of leadership. Not so with Cotu. It has evolved as tightly managed entity with little room for outsiders. Elections are choreographed and, not surprisingly, incumbents sail through without any opposition. Officials serve without term limits.

The history of trade unions is replete with governance challenges. They tend to revolve around personalities. Questions abound about democracy and freedoms within. Yet, as protectors of workers’ rights, unions should promote good governance and freedoms. They should allow competitive elections and set term limits to eliminate personality cults.

Besides representing workers, unions are vehicles for social and political mobilisation. They play a critical role in national and global politics. In other jurisdictions, political movements started by trade unions, like Labour Party of Britain, have played catalytic roles in shaping governance.