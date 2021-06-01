Attacks on the Judiciary not healthy for reforms

Constitutional reform agenda took centre stage at yesterday’s Madaraka Day celebrations, signalling the determination to create a new legal order by all means. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘handshake’ partner Raila Odinga decreed that the push was unstoppable and vowed to challenge the High Court ruling that annulled the process.

The Judiciary was on the spot with serious questions raised about its role in facilitating citizens’ exercise of their freedoms and liberties, especially in regard to political choices. President Kenyatta took a swipe at the Judiciary, arguing it cannot deprive citizens of the power to make their own decisions. The refrain was that independent institutions such as the Judiciary must be alive to the burden of choices; that in making decisions, they have to be sensitive to national sentiments.

Opinion is divided but the statements were subtle attempts to intimidate the Judiciary, which has made a mark in recent years of delivering independent rulings, most of which against the government. It is instructive that the statements came a day before the Court of Appeal commences sittings to make preliminary determination on the appeal against the High Court ruling that stopped the constitutional amendment process.

The statements underscore the tensions between various arms of government and hence, call for introspection. The Executive is peeved by the rising cases of hostile court rulings that undermine its legitimacy. But that is what it means to have independent institutions.