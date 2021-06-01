Attacks on the Judiciary not healthy for reforms

By  Editorial

  • The Executive is peeved by the rising cases of hostile court rulings that undermine its legitimacy.
  • But that is what it means to have independent institutions.

Constitutional reform agenda took centre stage at yesterday’s Madaraka Day celebrations, signalling the determination to create a new legal order by all means. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘handshake’ partner Raila Odinga decreed that the push was unstoppable and vowed to challenge the High Court ruling that annulled the process. 

