Athletics needs support

Kenya continues to position itself well in the world of athletics not only through great performances from its athletes but also the successful hosting of major competitions. It is from these great successes that World Athletics’ confidence in the country’s ability has grown over the years.

Kenya hosted the largely successful World Athletics Under-18 Championships in 2017 and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in 2021.

Already, there are high indications that Kenya might win the bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2025.

In 2019, World Athletics gave Nairobi the rights to host one of the legs in World Athletics Continental Gold Tour that started in 2020.

The Kip Keino Classic, named after the legendary runner Kipchoge Keino, is due on May 7 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, This will be the third edition and the last before World Athletics can review its status.

There is the likelihood that the Kip Keino Classic could be elavated to Diamond League status from next year. The last two editions of Kip Keino Classic might have attracted some of the world’s top athletes but this year's event looks unique.

Already, Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, regarded as one of the greatest female sprinters of all time, has signed for the event alongside American Sha’Carri Richardson, the sixth fastest women ever in 100m.

This is a clear manifestation on how the event is fast growing.

The country can’t afford to slacken at a time when World Athletics is monitoring and evaluating the country.