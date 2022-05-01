Athletes must plan well

With many athletics championships lined up this year, athletes should be wary of spreading themselves too thin. The busy athletics season starts this week when Kenya hosts World Athletics Continental Gold Tour (Kip Keino Classic) on Saturday, followed by Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday and the Africa Senior Athletics Championships from June 8 to 12 in Mauritius.

These championships will be followed by the 2022 World Athletics Championships from July 15 to 24 in Oregon and the 2022 Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The 14-leg Diamond League season that starts in Doha, Qatar, on May 13 and runs through to September will further complicate matters.

On Thursday, Kenya selected a team, which will compete in the Africa Senior Athletics Championships, following the conclusion of Athletics Kenya National Championships.

In effect, the selection rolled out the busy season of athletics. The team of 44 athletes begins preparations for the continental championships immediately.

With so many championships lined up, local athletes should be wary of the risk of suffering serious burnout. The athletes should seek professional guidance with regard to the races they enter so as to remain strong enough to compete well. Without proper planning and choice of competitions, athletes can easily lose track and enter too many races, which could prove counter-productive in the long run.