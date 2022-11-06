Arrest rugby decline

The awful performance by Kenya’s sevens rugby team Shujaa at the weekend’s Hong Kong Sevens, the opening leg of the 2022/2023 World Rugby Sevens Series, should be a major concern.

That they wobbled through the tournament without a win, even losing to minnows like Uruguay to finish last is simply unacceptable.

Whether or not Shujaa will recover for a good show in the remaining 10 legs is left to be known but similar performances will see them relegated from the top flight. Kenya having been one of the core teams in the series since 2002/2003, that would deal a huge blow to the development of the local sport.

Shujaa, the 2016 Singapore Sevens champions, were a pale show of themselves in finishing 12th last season, when they only made it to the main Cup twice.

Schoolboy errors capitulated their performance in Hong Kong, with embarrassing ball handling, letting their opponents easily carry the day. There were early indicators that all was not well last week, when the team left for Hong Kong.

Head coach Damian McGrath cited lack of training facilities, contracts and player allowances. Salaries for the technical bench are often delayed.

As an apologetic McGrath said, his players could not have given their best with many off-the-pitch problems affecting them.

It goes without saying that Shujaa cannot perform at such a high level when they lack the basics. Even as Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) cited lack of support from the government and corporate world, signs of incompetence there are clear.

Kenya Sevens is now a big brand that, if well marketed, the KRU would not struggle to get sponsorship for.

The union’s board has in the past fired coaches at will, leading to a huge turnover, which has also destabilised the team.