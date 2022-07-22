Arrest doping menace

The increasing frequency of doping cases against top-level Kenyan athletes is worrying.

That more than 20 athletes have been banned this year alone after they used banned performance-enhancing substances is disturbing.

What is more distressing is that the Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) Thursday last week struck just when Kenya was about to know if it had won the bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which eventually went to Tokyo.

It also came when Team Kenya is competing at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, US, and when another team was about to leave for the Commonwealth Games that start next Thursday in Birmingham, England.

The first shocker came when 2019 Boston and Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono was suspended, just a day before competing in the World Athletics Championships.

The scourge reared its head again when another marathoner, Philemon Kacheran, who was to represent Kenya in Birmingham, was banned on Thursday, a day before the first batch of Team Kenya left for England.

Kacheran and Cherono join a long list of Kenyans who have been banned this year.

They include middle-distance runner Eglay Nalianya, who was suspended after arriving to compete at the World Indoor Championships in March in Serbia, long-distance runner Mathew Kisorio and two-time Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata.

It seems the stiff, four-year ban prescribed for dopers has not been deterrent enough, with cases surging every day.

This is despite the heightened sensitisation and educational activities by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, Athletics Kenya, World Anti-Doping Agency and AIU.

These agencies must focus beyond just the sensitisation activities and punishment.

They need to establish who is perpetrating this vice.

It seems the use of banned performance-enhancing substances has become a booming business since no athlete has been forced to return the money made from running as cheats.