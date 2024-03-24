Arrest and punish goons causing chaos at funerals

Losing a family member, a close relative, friend, neighbour or even a colleague is a traumatic experience for many.

People struggle with the loss of someone they may have been close to, or interacted with and whose absence will be sorely felt. What the bereaved, especially close relatives of a dead person deserve, is a solemn moment to mourn.

It is, therefore, a pity that some selfish politicians and other leaders have been hijacking these moments of deep sorrow for their own aggrandisement and needless rivalry and competition.

In western Kenya, for example, funerals are permanent features on politicians’ weekend itineraries. They will go to the funerals of their supporters or their relatives and their agenda is not necessarily to mourn the dead but to promote their own interests.

The increasing politicisation of funerals is a desecration of the dignity of the dead and a shameless display that should be denounced and condemned by all right-thinking people.

Politicians in western Kenya, especially, take their rivalries to funerals during burials, causing chaos. They thus deny the bereaved families an opportunity to give their loved ones decent send-offs.

Those hijacking funerals for their supremacy contests are callous beyond reason. In several ugly incidents at the weekend, families were forced to sneak away the bodies of their loved ones in Kakamega and Trans Nzoia counties.

Supporters of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya clashed, pelting one another with stones. Police had to intervene and hurl teargas canisters to disperse the goons. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

Leaders should condemn this unbecoming conduct at funerals and caution their supporters to let bereaved families mourn in peace. Burials are the last opportunity to show some respect to the dead and share in the bereaved family’s grief.