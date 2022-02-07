Arrest and prosecute teachers caning pupils

Some old habits die hard. They include caning of students in school, presumably to instil discipline in them. There are teachers who even swear that they are what they are because they changed their unruly behaviour after being repeatedly caned by their teachers.

However, and to strongly warn teachers against caning learners, although some can hardly resist the urge to reach out for the stick and unleash some painful strokes on learners, school heads and other teachers know all too well that it’s a criminal offence. As they crudely and callously try to enforce discipline using the cane, they risk arrest and prosecution.

Corporal punishment, Prof Magoha says, must stop. Nobody, not even a parent, has a right to beat a child for any offence. Anybody who assaults a child risks arrest and prosecution.

The CS has had to issue this warning following an incident in Mombasa, in which a 13-year-old child was beaten by the director of his school and a fellow learner for eating more chapati than he was allowed. The child is now in hospital nursing serious injuries. His alleged tormentors have been arraigned and are in custody as police conduct investigations.

In keeping with international standards on the rights of the child, Kenya banned corporal punishment in schools in 2001. Outlawed under the Constitution and the Basic Education Act 2013, corporal punishment not only violates the law but also international conventions.

Article 29 of the Constitution bans torture and any other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of children. The country is a signatory to the UN Charter on Human Rights, as well as the Convention on the Rights of Child (UN, 1990), which states that discipline involving violence is unacceptable.