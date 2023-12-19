Apt penalty for sexual violence, abuse of office

The sentencing of a senior police officer to 30 years in prison for raping a suspect in his office in Embu County is an emphatic denunciation of sexual violence and abuse of office. High Court Judge Lucy Njuguna handed the former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer the jail term following an appeal against his acquittal in March.

As if that act was not vile enough, this nasty man had the audacity to commit the offence in his very public office, where he had been assigned by the DCI to investigate crimes and cause suspects to be arraigned. The victim, who had been arrested for allegedly stealing Sh200,000, was removed from the cell by the then-DCI officer, who sexually molested her.

It is gratifying that the judge corrected an error that had been made by a magistrate, who had set him free despite compelling evidence that he committed the beastly act. Such beasts have no business being anywhere near offices that the people look up to for intervention and protection when their rights are infringed upon. The sentence should send a stern warning to would-be offenders that their days are numbered.

The best thing that can happen now is to review similar cases and ensure that the right verdicts are entered and the culprits punished. By ignoring the DNA evidence that linked the convict to the offence, the magistrate had caused an injustice that was, luckily, spotted and reversed.

The man’s jailing is a welcome development, coming right after the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which began on November 25 and ended on December 10. The annual event sensitises the public about the need to end violence against women. Victims of physical or sexual violence suffer devastating consequences. Their pride and self-drive are shattered and the trauma afflicts them for life.