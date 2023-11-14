Anti-HIV effort healthy

One of the biggest public health challenges over the years has been human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections. There is no cure yet for HIV/Aids, hence the need to prevent the spread of the disease. The country continues to do well.

As the incidence of the virus fell globally, Kenya has made laudable progress in its response to the scourge. Evidence of this is the sustained decline in HIV prevalence among 15-49-year-olds from a high of 10 per cent in the 1990s to 4.5 per cent in 2020.

This is the dividend from increased awareness of and access to testing and provision of anti-retroviral drugs. These do not cure HIV but enable those infected to lead fairly normal lives and avoid infecting others by using condoms or abstaining from sex. The latest official statistics show that about 78 per cent of the people with HIV (whether they know their status or not) are on treatment.

The latest good news, however, is that the country intends to double HIV response spending to Sh35 billion in three years. The National Syndemic Diseases Control Council is upbeat about the prospects of keeping HIV under control. A sustainable model relying on locally generated funds is needed.

Donor fatigue is real, even in other areas, with funding declining. This is so yet 1.4 million people living with HIV (PLHIV) require lifelong treatment. Only 25 per cent of the Sh71.5 billion annual HIV expenditure comes from domestic sources. To achieve the ambitious plan to surpass the 50 per cent mark by 2025/26, self-reliance is mandatory.