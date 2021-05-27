Annual prayers should knit the nation together

The national prayer day marked yesterday has become an annual ritual in Parliament’s calendar. Essentially, the day is intended to create opportunity for national introspection and making determination of how to improve our lot.

This year’s prayer day, like last year’s, came against the backdrop of global health pandemic that has caused massive devastations. Lives have been lost, economies have tumbled and every sector has been severely affected. Prayers bring spiritual nourishment and gives human beings fortitude to confront their afflictions.

Away from Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya is faced with equally difficult challenges. Core among this is national unity and peaceful co-existence. Which is the reason most speakers at the occasion called for tolerance, reason and sobriety in handling critical issues of the day.

At present, the country is deeply divided over constitutional reforms and politics. The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga was a ceasefire tool to cool down temperatures after acrimonious elections in 2017.

Sparked vicious contests

Consequently, its proposition was constitutional amendments to resolve contentious issues and historical injustices that perennially foment violence.

The reform process is stalled for now following a recent court judgment. But the point is that the debate on constitutional reforms has sparked vicious contests between the proponents and opposers. Coming just a year before President Kenyatta steps down, the contest is closely tied to the transition and attendant pursuit of selfish interests.

Other major challenges are governance, corruption and ethnicity. Governance deficits are witnessed at various levels – national and county governments, private sector, faiths and civil society. The same applies to corruption that has cut through the entire fabric of the nation.