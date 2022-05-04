Amend Huduma Namba Bill

Millions of Kenyans are at risk of being locked out of the government’s universal healthcare plan over a proposed law that requires that the National Integrated Identity Management System (Niims) cards, popularly known as Huduma Namba cards, be used as the primary identification document for anyone seeking government services.

And if Clause 9 of the Huduma Namba Bill is not amended, more than 30 million Kenyans will not be able to access health services courtesy of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). This would be a major setback given that most Kenyans rely on NHIF to access medical services.

In January, the government made it mandatory for every adult to pay Sh500 every month or Sh6,000 yearly for the NHIF cover, meaning that it has already become the primary vehicle for basic healthcare across the country.

Tying NHIF and other critical government services to Niims would at this point be unwise given that, according to NHIF data, only 5.6 million out of 13 million principal NHIF cover holders have been issued with Huduma cards. Official government statistics further indicate that 3.2 million or about 30 per cent of 10.5 million Kenyans are yet to collect their already printed cards, pointing to the apathy and controversy surrounding the document.

We strongly support the NHIF’s submission to the parliamentary committee on Administration and National Security that the Bill be amended so that identity cards remain the primary identification documents. For, besides the fact that Huduma Namba has not quite been understood by many citizens, it has been shrouded in controversy ever since 2019, when plans to roll it out were declared illegal by the High Court, necessitating the current Bill.