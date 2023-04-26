Allow full media coverage of Kilifi cult deaths saga

The country is reeling under a cloud of shame and immense pain with more than 90 bodies of a religious cult’s starvation by fasting victims being unearthed by police in a Kilifi County village.

There are fears that more bodies could be found as the investigations and an operation by the security agencies continue.

It is, of course, an irresistible story for international media agencies for its sheer bizarre nature, casting the country in a negative light.

The hordes of gullible believers are said to have died after being brainwashed by the sect’s leader to starve themselves as they would be ultimately rewarded with a meeting with Jesus Christ.

Having been caught so flatfooted in the enormity of the horrific saga in the coastal region, the government is now apparently trying to save face but certainly going about it the wrong way. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who visited the area to assess the gravity of the situation, has, instead of pushing for the whole truth to come out, issued an apparently draconian edict.

Police have been instructed to bar the media from going into the remote village in Shakahola Forest which is the epicentre of the bizarre discoveries of bodies of children, men and women buried in shallow graves.

Some of the survivors have been rescued while on the brink of death. Police have pulled nine people out of the forest with five of them said to have been on the verge of starvation.

Prof Kindiki has not only declared the village and adjoining forest a scene of crime but also slapped a 30-day dusk-to-dawn curfew on the neighbourhood, including the alleged cult preacher’s 800-acre property, where the deaths reportedly occurred following his weird sermons.

This begs the questions: What could the authorities be trying to hide? Could the minister’s intention be to use the blockade as a cover for security operatives to commit atrocities in the guise of a crackdown on cultism?

During such security operations, transparency and accountability are paramount and the real eyes of the public are the media, who have a critical watchdog role in the society.

President William Ruto has vowed to crack down on rogue religious groups that mislead their followers. This should have been done much earlier and also extended to other places where cults have taken root with criminals hiding behind religion to extort and harm innocent people.

Freedom of the media

However, locking the media out of the so-called operation zone is unacceptable. It is also an affront to the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the media to gather information. The government should not interfere with the right of the media to report accurately on this horrendous incident as Kenyans have a right to know what is happening not just around them but also throughout the country and beyond.

It should not appear to be an attempt by the Executive arm of government to hide the truth through the Interior CS’s actions. Indeed, it is because of the media’s initiative that the truth about the criminal acts of this religious cult have been exposed. The government only moved in following sustained coverage of the shocking incidents.

It is a no-brainer that the local village elders, administrators and the police shortchanged the victims’ families and the entire country by failing to prevent the cult’s bizarre actions.

Indeed, this crime has gone on since 2020, when the controversial paster settled in the area, with pleas by whistleblowers to attract the security agencies’ attention falling on deaf ears. It is believed that some believers could still be hiding in the bush around Shakahola, which was first raided by police early this month after a tip-off.

It is not right to declare this place a security operation zone and block access, especially by the media, to it. The reporters’ presence is essential in recording the proceedings and ensuring that any action taken is justifiable and that there are no excesses and abuse of the rights of the people the security agencies are obligated to protect.

Journalists should be able to move freely into and out of the zones under a security operation and ensure that everything is done according to the law.