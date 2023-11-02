Alleviate economic woes

There is more pain ahead for Kenyans as prices and fees for basic services continue to skyrocket. Life has become increasingly difficult for the majority of low-income earners as the government strives to boost revenue collection to meet its obligations.

Life under the first year of President William Ruto’s administration has been tough, with a raft of steep tax increases. This has angered the people, with the opposition decrying the high cost of living.

The biggest culprit has been the doubling of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum to 16 per cent, driving up transportation costs. Industries have also had to adjust prices to factor in the higher transport and production costs as they most rely on diesel in production.

Recently, Kenya Railways announced a 50 per cent fare increase for the Nairobi-Mombasa passenger train on the standard gauge railway (SGR) from January 1, also citing the high fuel prices. The Nairobi commuter and the Kisumu and Nanyuki trains will also charge more.

It is also going to be more expensive for Kenyans to visit the national parks. The Kenya Wildlife Service plans to almost triple park entry fees to Sh2,000 from January. Citizen adults have been paying Sh860 and children Sh215.

The coming year promises to be even tougher with secondary school principals proposing a Sh25,000 fee increase, which many parents may not afford. The government has rejected the proposal though. But as often happens, school heads might find other ways to squeeze money from the parents.

The 1.5 per cent housing levy and National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) deductions have also reduced workers’ take-home and badly eroded their spending power.