All the best, Vihiga Queens!

Local football administrators should use the inaugural edition of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Club Championships that begins in Nairobi today to kick-start the growth of women’s football.

Kenya is hosting a six-team Cecafa Club Championship for women at the Nyayo National Stadium and at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Ugandan champions, Lady Doves, will face FAD of Djibouti today from 1pm, followed by a match between PVP of Burundi and Tanzanian champions Simba Queens from 4pm at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenyan champions Vihiga Queens will face off with Commercial Bank of Ethiopia tomorrow at the Nyayo National Stadium. The other competing teams are New Generation from Zanzibar and Yei Join Stars from South Sudan.

The competition, organised by world football governing body Fifa, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Cecafa is a qualifier tournament for the inaugural edition of the CAF Champions League for women.

The winner of the tournament will qualify to compete in the CAF Champions League alongside six other regional champions, and a club from the host nation Egypt later in the year.

We commend Fifa, CAF and Cecafa for introducing the regional competition as it will keep the clubs active following the conclusion of their domestic league competitions.

The introduction of CAF Champions League for women is a bold attempt by the three organisations to uplift women’s football. We urge the Football Kenya Federation to use the tournament to kick-start development of women’s football. Although the Sports ministry has directed that all teams heading to major international championships must have a 50-50 ratio of men and women, women’s football has remained largely inactive due to years of neglect.

Vihiga Queens should take the tournament seriously. The fact that the team lacks a qualified coach for the tournament points to the depth of the problems facing local women’s football teams. These problems require urgent solutions.