All the best to Team Kenya in Oregon

Kenyans’ expectations were high as the World Athletics Championships got underway last night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Kenya is represented by 42 athletes who will line up in the 10-day championships that will feature 1,972 athletes from 192 nations.

The country was ranked second in the medal standings with 11 medals – five gold, two silver and four bronze – during the last edition three years ago in Doha.

In 2015 at the Beijing edition, Kenya made history by topping the charts for the first time ever with 16 medals – seven gold, six silver and three bronze.

We hope Team Kenya has prepared well and that a better performance than that is in the offing.

Kenya, which has competed at every edition of these championships since their inception in 1983 in Helsinki, Finland, has collected 151 medals – 60 gold, 50 silver and 41 bronze.

However, it concerns us that Kenya is yet to win the men’s 10,000m title since Charles Kamathi’s exploits in 2001 (Edmonton) while the 5,000m title has eluded the country since the time Benjamin Limo won in 2005 (Helsinki).

Since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, Kenya had not lost the Olympic steeplechase title until Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali broke the jinx at last year’s Games in Tokyo.

Athletics Kenya subsequently launched an initiative that brought together coaches and athletes in respective disciplines to seek reasons why Kenya fell short in some disciplines and we hope their soul-searching will bear fruit in Oregon.

What’s reassuring is the fact that Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala has debunked the myth that Kenya can only excel in middle and long-distance events.

We only hope Omanyala’s late departure to Eugene, owing to Visa complications, will not put a damper on his performance.

We wish him and his Team Kenya compatriots the best of luck as they take to the Hayward Field track to conquer the world again.