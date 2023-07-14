All the best to Kenya team

It is all systems go as eight countries, including hosts Kenya, battle at the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy at the Nyayo National Stadium starting today.

Once again, the country will be in focus globally as the teams square it out for 16 days in a championship where the winner will earn promotion to the World Rugby Under-20 Championship next year.

It is the second time Kenya is hosting the championship since 2009, and comes three months after the country hosted the Rugby Africa Barthes Under-20 Trophy in April.

We want to commend Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and the government for ensuring that Kenya won the bids to successfully host the two events.

Kenya has the potential of doing well at the global stage in rugby but it is upon KRU to put in place structures that will help churn out quality players to the national team.

This is the opportune time for Kenya to plan for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and that can only happen with strong and well supported national age group championships and national league competitions like the Kenya Cup.

Kenya came close to qualifying for the 2015 Rugby World Cup after astute preparations by Kenya Simba, which included the team's participation at South Africa's Vodacom Cup.

KRU ought to ensure that Kenya Simba's participation in high magnitude tournaments like the Currie Cup is sustained. The rugby circles are confident that the new KRU leadership headed by Sasha Mutai will come up with a plan that will revitalise the country's dwindling fortunes in rugby.