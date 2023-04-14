All the best, Team Kenya

Kenyan selectors will be watching keenly when local marathoners compete in some of the most prestigious long-distance races in Europe and the United States of America over the next few days.

Tomorrow, Kenyan runners will compete in the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands. On Monday, top Kenyan marathoners will compete in the Boston Marathon, which will be followed by the London Marathon on April 23.

These two are part of six of the world’s most prestigious races called the World Marathon Majors (WMM), and are sure to draw a lot of attention from local fans and selectors of the squad to represent the country at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is among those who will compete in the Boston Marathon, as he seeks to become the first to win all six WMM races.

Olympics champion Peris Jepchirchir headlines the rich field in London that also has women’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, and 2019 world marathon silver medallist Amos Kipruto, who is seeking to retain the men’s title.

Competitors should look beyond cash incentives on offer and post good times to make a case for inclusion in the World Athletics Championships team.

We urge Athletics Kenya to name the Kenyan team for the World Athletics Championships early enough to give the athletes ample time to prepare for their individual races.

Kenya failed to win marathon races at the 2022 World Athletics Championships last year in Oregon, USA, and Budapest would be a good place for the country to redeem its image.

Last year, Kenyan men did not win a medal in the Oregon marathon. The best-placed was Geoffrey Kamworor, who finished fifth, as Tamirat Tola won a gold medal to maintain Ethiopia’s share of dominance in the men’s marathon.

Judith Korir won silver for Kenya in the women’s marathon race that was won by Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia. Defending champion, Ruth Chepng’etich of Kenya failed to finish.