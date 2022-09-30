All the best, Team Kenya

The London Marathon, which will be run tomorrow, offers yet another opportunity for Kenyan athletes to continue the country’s dominance in distance running.

Four Kenyan athletes will again take on the rest of the world in the 42nd edition of the race in the British capital city.

In the women’s marathon, defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei from Kenya will lead her compatriots — world marathon silver medalist Judith Korir and 2021 Boston Marathon bronze medalists Mary Wacer — in flying the country’s flag high.

The 2019 World Athletics Championships marathon bronze medalist Amos Kipruto will fly Kenya’s flag in the men’s race.

Globally, Kenya is revered as the home of great distance runners.

Early this year, Jepchirchir, who claimed the London Marathon title last year, won the women’s race of the Boston Marathon.

While these performances offer hope of a good performance, Jepkosgei should not rest on her laurels.

In any case, all eyes will be on her in the women’s race following the last-minute withdrawal of world record holder Brigid Kosgei.

London Marathon takes place exactly a week after two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge again put Kenya on the global map by winning the Berlin Marathon title in a new world record time of two hours, one minute and nine seconds.

We expect the athletes to keep up the tempo, and to fly the country’s flag high.