All the best, Team Kenya

The 19th edition of East Africa Secondary School Championships in Arusha, Tanzania, offers Kenyan youth another platform to showcase their sporting talent at the regional level.

Kenyan teams will be vying to reclaim the overall title the country lost to Uganda in the annual championships organised by the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association.

Kenya relinquished the overall crown to Uganda in 2019, which was the last time the games were held, coincidentally in Arusha.

The championship did not take place in 2020 and last year due to the disruption of sporting activities by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the next eight days, teams drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and the host nation will compete in football, rugby sevens and 15s, basketball, hockey, volleyball, handball, netball, swimming, athletics, racquet games and the newly introduced 3-on-3 basketball.

Kenya selected its teams during the Term Two national championships that ended on Monday at Nakuru High School.

The Kenyan teams should be emboldened by the fact that new winners trounced traditional powerhouses in many disciplines to emerge champions in Nakuru.

Dr Aggrey High School from Taita Taveta County won the boys’ basketball title in their first appearance at the national championships, while St Mary’s Tachasis Girls Secondary School from Nandi claimed the girls’ hockey title, also on their first appearance on the national stage.

Kobala Mixed Secondary School from Nyanza won the girls’ netball title, while little-known Ebwali Secondary School from Vihiga won the boys’ football crown.

We urge these teams to extend the same fighting spirit when they take on opponents in Arusha.

Success has eluded Kenya in boys’ football, which has been won by St Mary’s Kitende from Uganda 14 times.

Kenya has won the title only twice since the inaugural edition in 2002 through St Anthony’s Boys School, Kitale (2022) and Barding High School (2016).

The country will also be aiming to win back the girls’ football title from Uganda. Debutantes Ebwali Secondary School and Highway Secondary School have their work cut out for them.

In 2019, Kenya also shockingly lost the girls’ hockey title to Uganda’s Kakungulu Memorial for the first time since the discipline was introduced at the games in 2005.