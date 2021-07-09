All the best, Team Kenya

As far as the Olympic Games are concerned, Tokyo holds a special place for Kenyan sportsmen and women. It is in Tokyo where Kenya won its first ever Olympic medal when Wilson Kiprugut claimed bronze in men’s 800 metres race in the 1964 edition of the games held in the Japanese capital city.

As Kenyan athletes return to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games, we hope Kiprugut’s achievement will inspire them to perform better than the country did in the 2018 Olympics held in Beijing, which remain our best outing in the history of the games.

Since 1964, Kenya has competed in 14 editions of the Olympics, winning 301 medals in the process.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched Team Kenya’s new kit supplied by American sportswear manufacturer Nike to be used during the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that will run from July 23 to August 8.

Outstanding performance

Although the kit was conceived as a special project by Nike in February last year, it was launched locally on Thursday. For the first time, all Kenyan athletes will be fully kitted for the duration of the Olympics. We hope this will lift the athletes’ morale as they hunt for medals on the global stage.

Nike conceived the idea to celebrate Kenya’s outstanding performance at the Olympics, and the country’s unique culture. Although the kit has generated intense debate among fans on social media, we hope that it will inspire Team Kenya athletes to post good results in Tokyo.

Kenyan athletes have dominated track events, and our boxers have left a mark in the ring at the Summer Games for decades. The 89-man Team Kenya will compete in athletics, rugby sevens, boxing, taekwondo, swimming and volleyball. As a health precaution, the athletes will travel to Tokyo in batches. The first batch of athletes left for Tokyo on Thursday, and the last batch will leave the country on August 2.