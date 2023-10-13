All the best Kenya team

With under 10 months to go until the Olympic Games in Paris, Kenyan teams are continuing their quest qualify for the quadrennial games in different disciplines.

Whereas the Kenya seven-a-side rugby team has qualified for the multi-sport games, the women’s rugby team, Kenya Lionesses, is hoping to make the cut when it competes in the Women’s Rugby Africa Sevens Cup in Tunisia today and tomorrow. The tournament will serve as Africa’s qualifier for 2024 Olympic Games.

Last month, the Kenya Sevens team made the country proud by beating fancied South Africa 17-12 in the final in Harare, Zimbabwe to recapture the Africa Rugby Sevens title, effectively qualifying for the Olympics for the third straight time.

That came hot on the heels of the national women’s volleyball team’s qualification for the Olympics. Kenya’s Malkia Strikers beat Egypt by three straight sets in the final of the African Cup of Nations tournament held in Cameroon in August to qualify for the games.

We want to commend the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) for sponsoring potential sportsmen and women to attend high performance training, and for securing International Olympic Committee (IOC) solidarity funding for those with the greatest potential of qualifying for the games.

The government has also done well to provide funding for national teams to enable them compete in their respective qualifiers.

NOC-K had envisaged taking more than 100 athletes to 2024 Olympics, which is a big improvement from the 85 athletes who competed in six sports at the 2020 Olympic Games.