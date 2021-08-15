All the best, junior team

Kenyans have another opportunity to showcase their prowess on home soil as the global athletics family converge in Nairobi for the 2021 World Athletics Under-21 Championship.

The five-day age-group event, which starts on Wednesday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, will bring together 1,460 athletes in track and field events.

The country’s rich reputation as a global sporting powerhouse is well documented. Our athletes have consistently won medals and races at all major events. The latest triumph was at the recent Tokyo Olympic Games, where Kenya topped Africa with four gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Our young athletes, who number 45, should work hard and maintain or surpass these fetes. They should not only be encouraged by the fact that they have an opportunity to conquer the world but also because an exceptional performance at this stage almost guarantees further success for an athlete.

Covid-19 restrictions mean no fans will be allowed in the stadium but, with the championship broadcast live on NTV, they will, nonetheless, be cheering our athletes to victory from the comfort of their living rooms.

The athletes should strive to emulate their senior colleagues, who posted good results at the Tokyo Olympics. However, they should not feel discouraged by the lukewarm reception accorded the athletes last week upon returning from Tokyo.

Kenya finished 19th overall in Tokyo and first among African countries but the athletes cut a lonely figure upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. No senior government official turned up to receive them.

Only Olympics marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir and silver medallist Brigid Kosgei were received by Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo on Thursday. In contrast, Uganda accorded their medalists a red-carpet reception and rewarded them handsomely.