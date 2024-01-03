All must respect courts for delivery of justice

President William Ruto’s assault on the Judiciary does not augur well for the country. It is shocking that the Head of State has publicly declared that he will defy court orders, accusing—albeit without proof—the Judiciary of sabotaging his government’s plans.

The President has vowed to disregard court rulings or injunctions, especially those made by ‘”corrupt” judges. He accused judges, whom he did not name, of engaging in corruption. He is thus alleging bribery in the rulings that have halted some of his government’s key programmes, including universal health coverage and affordable housing projects.

His order to the Roads principal secretary to go ahead with the construction of a road over which there is a legal dispute smacks of impunity. He should have let the court determine whether or not the litigants have a case.

The threat against the Judiciary by the holder of the highest office in the land is not just unfortunate but also uncalled for. All expect the President to defend the right of anyone who feels aggrieved about anything to seek justice. This is what the courts do as a key part of the Judiciary, which is one of the three arms of the government. The Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary are all expected to competently discharge their functions for the benefit of the people.

Housing levy

Surely, how could the President claim that those challenging the housing levy and other government schemes have bribed the courts to rule in their favour? What evidence does he have, and why has the Attorney-General, as the chief legal adviser to the government, not presented it in court.

This issue raises some pertinent questions. Are the government’s policies beyond the remit of the courts? Do Kenyans not have a right anymore, under the Ruto administration, to seek legal redress or interpretation in court if they do not agree with something or suspect that the government could be wrong? Or does the President now imagine that he is above the law and, therefore, any decision that he makes should never be questioned or clarification sought about it?

The developments of the past few days indicate that the country could be headed in the wrong direction. Dictatorship could be beginning to take root in the free and democratic country that allows citizens to demand explanations from those elected to lead them.

Slide into lawlessness

To check the country’s possible slide into lawlessness, the President must do some soul-searching and reflect on his conduct and statements lately. It is setting a dangerous precedent to have the Head of State, or any other person, who disagrees with a court decision to casually dismiss the Judiciary as a corrupt nuisance that one can just ignore.

Kenya has, over the years, distinguished itself for the rule of law, where every citizen, regardless of status, can seek justice in the courts. This is a constitutional right that we all cherish, and which enables the just determination of disputes.

Ironically, President Ruto, and others, have in the past been direct beneficiaries of judicial decisions. The Supreme Court endorsed his hard-fought and hotly disputed victory in the August 9, 2022 presidential election. His opponent, Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga, and his allies then accepted the decision of the highest court in the land, although they had misgivings about it. And this cleared the way for Dr Ruto, the then-United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, to be sworn in as the country’s fifth President since independence.

Obviously, were it not for an independent Judiciary, Dr Ruto would probably not be the President today. His legal team used this vital forum to argue his case and get this electoral victory endorsed.

When, as the Deputy President, he teamed up with others to oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to amend the Constitution, this same Judiciary he is rubbishing ruled in their favour. Is he suggesting that there is only justice—when courts endorse his position?

While the Judiciary certainly has some rogue elements, the way to deal with this is to carry out comprehensive reforms and identify and remove the culprits. It is not through defiance of court orders.