All eyes on Homeboyz

Continental first timers, Kakamega Homeboyz battle with Al Hilal Benghazi from Libya in the first round of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup in Nairobi today.

The match brings back memories of Gor Mahia’s African Cup Winners’ Cup victory in 1987.

Gor lifted CAF Confederation Cup, formerly African Cup Winners’ Cup, at Moi International Sports Centre on away goals rule after they secured a 3-3 with Esperance of Tunisia. Gor was forced to a 2-2 draw in Tunis and a 1-1 draw in Nairobi, a result that saw them lift the Nelson Mandela Cup.

The winner between Kakamega Homeboyz and Al Hilal Benghazi will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda next month. The second round will produce 16 teams that will proceed to the group stage where every club will get Sh 55.1 million.

While this is the first time Kakamega Homeboyz is competing at the continental level, self-belief, and hard work will see the club break the barriers against seasoned Al Hilal Benghazi.

All eyes will be on Homeboyz as the country’s only representatives in continental football this season after Gor Mahia was kicked out from the CAF Champions League draw for failing to pay former players’ dues amounting to Sh5 million. Kakamega Homeboyz should feel motivated to aim high with good exposure and pursue money awaiting at the group stage.

Meanwhile, Football Kenya Federation must be aware of the poor state of the country’s game.