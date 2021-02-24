Align education system with job market needs

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Some youth empowerment initiatives that were started before failed due to poor execution.
  • We have to learn from the past to ensure we do things right this time round.

Youth employment remains a major challenge despite various initiatives to tackle it. Several promises have been made but with mixed results.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.