AK wise to start off early

In many respects, Kenya’s march to the 2024 Olympic Games started with Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series, and continues with the track and field season.

Whereas the five-leg cross country series ended in Iten a fortnight ago, the track and field series started yesterday in Kisumu.

This season’s calendar of activities is unique considering that the local track and field season often begins in March of the following year. But in view of many international competitions in the new year, AK brought forward the start of the calendar as part of early preparations for the competitions.

The 2023/2024 seasons will be one of the busiest for Kenyan athletes, what with a series of international competitions that will culminate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Already, AK has set the tone for the new year by naming Kenya’s tentative teams for marathon races with the Olympics in mind. It was strategic of AK to name the team early, considering that the country's top athletes failed to honour an invitation by selectors to compete in the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in July in Hungary, citing short notice.

Kenyan men failed to win a medal in marathon at the World Athletics Championships for the second time in a row, while the women failed to medal for the first time in 14 years.

The season calls for proper planning and execution between all stakeholders for Kenya to excel. The season congestion can easily cause for burnout, which is why athletes, coaches, managers and team selectors must get their planning right.