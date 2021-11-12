AK forums a great idea

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • We encourage athletes to continue opening up about the challenges they face.
  • Their confessions will give others the courage to come out of their shells.

The tragic death of former World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop last month received wide attention not just because of her status but also the challenges star athletes face.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.