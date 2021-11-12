AK forums a great idea

The tragic death of former World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop last month received wide attention not just because of her status but also the challenges star athletes face.

Many were shocked by the details of her death and the mental stress she had been going through. The highlights brought into focus the mental health issues facing not just the athletes, but people in general. Indeed, this is a vexed matter that we have explored before.

As a response to these challenges, Athletics Kenya has organised a series of national consultative forums where athletes can come together and candidly talk about issues that affect them at the professional and personal level.

As the saying goes, a problem shared is a problem halved. We encourage athletes to continue opening up about the challenges they face. Their confessions will give others the courage to come out of their shells and initiate processes that will boost the mental health of athletes and everyone else.

These consultative meetings should extend to other sporting and professional institutions that require regular delivery of exemplary results from people operating in a high-pressure environment.

Football, in particular, is rife with narratives of players sinking into depression after career-ending injuries, adapting to life at a new club, abrupt dismissal from clubs, non-payment of wages and struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.

These consultative forums will generate progressive ideas that will make the work environment of sportspeople healthier and safer.

For starters, sporting institutions should consider engaging the services of psychiatrists and other professionals in order to ensure that the impact of the meetings is felt well beyond the forums.