Aim better for relay event

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The March 26 presidential directive that stopped all sporting activities in the country might have ruined proper national trials for team.
  • The build-up and selection to the world relay started with three events in the National Relay Series.

Athletics Kenya on Friday named a team of 31 athletes and seven officials for the May 1-2 World Relay Championships in Silesia, Poland, to compete in the women’s 4x400 metres, 4x400m mixed relays, shuttle relay, men and women’s 4x200m and 2x2x400m events.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.