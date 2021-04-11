Aim better for relay event

Athletics Kenya on Friday named a team of 31 athletes and seven officials for the May 1-2 World Relay Championships in Silesia, Poland, to compete in the women’s 4x400 metres, 4x400m mixed relays, shuttle relay, men and women’s 4x200m and 2x2x400m events.

The March 26 presidential directive that stopped all sporting activities in the country might have ruined proper national trials for team selection but AK seems to be on top of things.

The build-up and selection to the world relay started with three events in the National Relay Series on January 9, January 23 and February 6. Unfortunately, the national trials failed to take place on March 26-27 due to the lockdown of five counties in the government’s bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

But AK staged two track and field events on February 27-28 and March 12-13 at Kasarani, where the panel of coaches led by national head coach Julius Kirwa assessed the probables.

'Bubble' training

The move also to have Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic Games proceed for a “bubble” training camp at Kasarani on March 1 was prudent. This saw AK second several sprinters to the camp to help them to continue to refine under the watchful eye of the coaches ahead of the relay team selection.

Steven Mwaniki, who will lead the team, just like at the 2019 World Relay Championships in Yokohama, Japan, has little time remaining ahead of the Silesia trip on April 29.

The 2019 team didn’t do well, winning a bronze medal in 4x400m mixed relays. The men’s 4x200m came fourth with the 2x2x400m team disqualified. But the women’s 4x400m team has a golden opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and the men’s 4x200m a shot at the podium. There is no excuse for not going better in 4x400m mixed relay.