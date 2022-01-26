Aid sugar sector revival

Kenya’s sugar output has risen steadily in the past couple of years, a good sign for an industry hoping to restore its lost glory. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data, for example, shows that millers in Kenya produced 637,829 tonnes of sugar between January and November last year — the highest in close to a decade, lifted by improved cane supply and efficiency in private factories.

The 11-month performance surpassed the entire 2020 production of 603,788 tonnes. Cane delivery was 6.3 million tonnes compared to 6.83 million for the entire 2020 production season, marking a growth between 2017 and 2019, when it ranged from 4.6 million tonnes to 5.2 million tonnes.

This is uplifting for the sector that has, for decades, been in the news for all the bad reasons, including mismanagement and theft of farmers’ funds.

The results of reforms and investments by, especially, the private sugar millers are fast showing through the improved production of the sweetener. Several private firms have expanded their factory capacity and installed more efficient modern machines, bringing a new shine to the faded industry.

The state should ride on this momentum to fully turn around the fortunes of the sector that still supports thousands of households, directly and indirectly. Private investors should be supported to expand their cane growing and milling capacity and the moribund state-owned millers revived through deals such as public-private partnerships (PPPs).