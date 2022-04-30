Aid pupils in the North Rift

Schools have reopened for the new academic year, with plenty of enthusiasm among pupils and their teachers across the country, but not in the troubled North Rift region.

The consequences of the perennial insecurity in the area are still being felt. Badly hit is the education sector, with more than 5,000 learners in 20 primary and secondary schools in Baringo County yet to return to the learning institutions.

Dozens of schools have been closed and social amenities abandoned, as thousands of locals have fled to safer areas.

It is not clear when the situation will stabilise for families to return to their homes. Like their counterparts in other regions, these children deserve to be in school. It is even more critical for Standard Eight and Form Four students who will sit KCPE and KCSE exams in December. Insecurity hampers learning, with candidates performing dismally in the national exams.

Some schools have reopened, but families fearing a resurgence of attacks by bandits armed with sophisticated weapons are forced to stay away from their homes. The locals fled their homes two months ago, and gun-toting criminals are still roaming in the deserted villages.

Early this year, some locals reported that a helicopter had been flying over the areas delivering weapons and ammunition to the brigands. These arms fuel cattle rustling, which is a lucrative but deadly criminal enterprise, with meat from the stolen animals being sold far away in Nairobi and other towns. Nearly 30 people have been gunned down by bandits and scores of others injured since the beginning of the year in Baringo alone.