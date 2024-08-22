Aid families of missing youth

A number of families are in deep agony over their members who have been missing since the Generation Z anti-tax protests started nearly two months ago. Not having any idea of what could have happened to them is heart-rending.

Some parents, brothers, sisters and friends of the missing people have been to mortuaries in Nairobi and neighbouring areas, including Kitengela in Kajiado County, and Kiambu, and have found nothing.

Deadly confrontations between police and the demonstrations have left in their wake only pain and destruction. Trigger-happy police officers stand accused of shooting dead 50 demonstrators. This is in violation of the people’s constitutional right to hold peaceful protests and present petitions to the authorities.

Those affected include a mother who continues her painful search for her missing son for more than 50 days since security officers opened fire on protesters at Parliament.

Enforced disappearances

She has been to nearly every police station and major hospital in Kiambu, Nairobi and Kajiado counties, looking for her missing son. He is said to have been picked up in Nairobi’s city centre and bundled into a police vehicle. That was the last time his friends saw him.

This family is not the only one affected. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has recorded 66 cases of missing people. Thanks to the demos, President William Ruto declined to assent to the unpopular Finance Bill, 2024. But for the families whose beloved members cannot be traced, the pain persists.

This is a tricky one for the government, as one of the declarations President Ruto made on assuming the highest office in the land was that there would be no enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings under his watch. Many Kenyans are now becoming sceptical about his promises and assurances.