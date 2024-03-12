Aid disabled taxpayers

There are good policies and official guidelines that can improve the welfare of various groups but are blatantly and fraudulently manipulated by officials. It’s wrong, for example, for employers to withhold tax relief granted to persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has had to call out employers for denying workers tens of thousands of shillings in monthly tax relief for disability. The law allows PWDs to apply for income tax exemptions. Expected to benefit from this are those who earn monthly incomes of up to Sh150,000.

It is not only shameful but also criminal that some employers continue to deduct Pay As You Earn (PAYE) from the monthly earnings of PWDs who have valid income tax exemption certificates. They are flouting the 2010 regulations allowing PWDs to register with the National Council for Persons With Disabilities and apply for exemption to ease their tax burden.

The affected workers end up losing Sh36,700 monthly, or Sh440,000 annually. The good news, however, is that KRA has now advised all those affected to apply for refunds when filing their annual returns. This also applies to retirees, to help redress the anomaly they may have suffered.

Those still in employment but have not presented their exemption certificates to their employer should do so to begin enjoying this handy benefit. Employers must authenticate the validity of the certificates through the KRA i-Tax portal before effecting the exemption on the payroll.

One major hitch is that the taxman requires applicants for tax exemption to personally appear before random panels, which is quite inconvenient for many of them.