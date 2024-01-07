Aid 7s rugby team’s bid

Kenya’s team will be entering unfamiliar territory when it competes in the 2024 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series starting on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It marks the start of a difficult journey to gain promotion back to the World Sevens Series following relegation from the elite competition last season for the first time in 23 years.

The team faces Germany, Mexico and Uganda in Pool “C” of the 12-nation Challenger Series. Pool “A” has Uruguay, Georgia, Hong Kong and Papua New Guinea, while Chile, Japan, Portugal and Tonga are in Pool “B”. The top four teams after three legs—including Montevideo on March 8-10 and Munich on May 18-19—will face off with the bottom-four of the 2023/2024 World Series for promotion.

Kenya Sevens team, led by head coach Kelvin “Bling” Wambua, will require all the support to climb back to the top league. Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) must provide enough resources to the team to compete optimally. KRU will have to foot all the team’s bills after the financial assistance from World Rugby ended due to the relegation and also the absence of big sponsors.