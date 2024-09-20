Age limit query as new police chief takes office

The country finally has a new police chief, but who is starting his tenure on a rather controversial note.

President William Ruto has appointed Mr Douglas Kanja as the new Inspector-General (IG) of Police for a four-year term following his approval by Parliament and the Senate.

However, this is in violation of the mandatory retirement age for civil servants of 60 years, which he has already exceeded.

What is not clear, though, is whether he has been granted an exception and the justification. It also raises the question whether the National Police Service (NPS) is short of personnel of Mr Kanja’s calibre to serve in this key position.

The President acted a day after lawmakers in both Houses of Parliament gave him the nod. He substantially fills the office left vacant by the resignation of Mr Japheth Koome in July at the height of the Generation-Z protests.

Mr Kanja, who briefly served as the acting IG following Mr Koome’s exit, comes in at a time when controversy is raging following the jailing of acting IG Gilbert Masengeli for six months for defying court summonses to explain recent abductions.

This has sparked a bitter feud between the police and the Judiciary. In an apparent act of retaliation, the NPS withdrew the security detail of the judge who jailed its acting boss.

President Ruto has appealed for a truce. Interestingly, Chief Justice Martha Koome, who has denounced a threat against the Judiciary as an assault on the Constitution and rule of law, swore in Mr Kanja at the Supreme Court, underlining the need for them to work closely together.

While unanimously approving Mr Kanja’s appointment, the lawmakers called for an end to enforced disappearances and police brutality, the upholding of the rule of law and the eradication of corruption.

The MPs have lauded him as the best candidate with a wealth of experience but asked him to rein in the rogue officers eroding the gains, so far, made in the transition from a police force to a service.