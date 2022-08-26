After the celebrations, counties face acid test

Celebrations have been reverberating across the country following Thursday’s swearing-in of the newly elected governors.

This is the crowning of victory for those who have been re-elected and the newcomers in 45 of the 47 counties.

The remaining two, Kakamega and Mombasa, will elect their new governors on Monday.

However, after the merrymaking, the real test begins.

The county chiefs do not have the luxury of relaxing, as there are numerous challenges ahead and the sooner they begin to seriously think about them the better for all of them.

Already, it seems, many have started on the wrong footing. The hefty sums of money spent on the short ceremonies of between two and four hours to usher the leaders into office have raised eyebrows.

According to the Controller of Budget, some counties had requested up to Sh20 million to swear in their governors. Only one had asked for only Sh250,000.

Mismanagement

The counties have been on the spot over mismanagement, overstaffing, corruption and huge pending bills.

More than 30 of the newly elected governors are staring at huge wage bills.

Most of the counties survive solely on financial allocations from the National Treasury.

Whenever the funds are delayed, very little goes on. Out of the 45 governors sworn in, 30 are newcomers.

Some are back in office after one term out in the cold, and hopefully, they have learnt something and will do things differently.

Pending bills amounting to billions of shillings definitely hamper the operations of these devolved units.

Some have arisen from huge questionable debts the new leaders will inherit.

A review of the 2021/22 financial year shows that county governments failed to settle pending bills despite preparing payment plans.

Most of the counties pay little attention to development, with funds mostly going to salaries, allowances and other recurrent expenditures. Many have failed to develop their own revenue sources.