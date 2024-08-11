After Paris, let’s plan for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The end of the 33rd Olympic Games yesterday in the French capital where Team Kenya collected 11 medals; four gold, two silver and five bronze, all from athletics, should signify the start in preparations for the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

Early preparations that should focus on qualification will be key considering that there has been a slight drop in performance at this year’s Summer Games compared to the previous Olympics.

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Kenya, represented by 85 athletes in six disciplines, collected 10 medals; four gold, four silver and two bronze. The country had 72 athletes in six sports in Paris.

The 2008 Beijing and 2016 Rio Olympics remain the most successful outings for the country at the Olympics with each producing six gold medals. Perhaps Rio was the best with the country adding six silver and bronze to the tally compared to Beijing where we had four silver and six bronze

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), the sports federation and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, must come together to craft a strategy towards the 2028 LA Games.

There should be a genuine national conversation on the direction the country’s sports needs to take if Kenya is to have a good all-round performance that will end its over-reliance on athletics.

Athletics Kenya needs to explore ways that will improve competition by making the weekend meetings attractive not only to sponsors but also to fans and the public.

The historic performance by the 24-year-old Beatrice Chebet, who won the 10,000m and 5,000m titles, sends a clear message to AK and the government to continue investing in youth camps so as to have more youngsters coming through.

Other federations must step up to modernise their facilities and align their operations if they are to be at par with athletics.