After court nod, prudent use of revenue a must

The government can now breathe a sigh of relief following the Court of Appeal’s lifting of the suspension of the implementation of the Finance Act 2023. This is a much-awaited green light to implement key taxation proposals that have been on hold for nearly a month.

However, the Act contains some apparently punitive taxes that have seen violent confrontations between police and protesters decrying the high cost of living. The unpopular taxes include a three per cent levy on small-scale businesses that are still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic impact.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, who appealed against a High Court order issued last month, said the government was losing Sh500 million daily due to the freeze.

The verdict has unlocked the 2023/24 Budget and the planned projects can go ahead as the government can now fund them.

Nearly 50 people have been killed and property destroyed during the anti-government demonstrations. The people are opposed to the doubling of the Valued Added Tax on fuel to 16 per cent and increased prices of basic commodities, especially unga.

It is for this reason that the civil society has called for the resumption of talks between the government and the opposition to repeal the Finance Act 2023 to address the grievances fuelling the protests. The Act is seen to impose a huge burden on the people, amid the high cost of living.

It is hardly surprising that opinion polls have shown that 60 per cent of Kenyans have rejected the Finance Bill, which Parliament endorsed and President William Ruto assented to. Now that the ruling is in, anyone who feels aggrieved by the decision can challenge it in the Supreme Court.