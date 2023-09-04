African solidarity needed to tackle climate change

The three-day African Climate Change Summit demonstrates the seriousness the continent’s leadership attaches to the need to counter this major global threat. It is an opportunity for the leaders from the 54 nations on the continent and experts to brainstorm and come up with a joint stance and approach to tackling this rising problem that is bound to have monumental consequences.

Indeed, this meeting is the biggest gathering on the continent so far on climate change to forge one voice and demand action. African leaders must shun the empty talk from past conferences and confront what scientists have described as the “biggest catastrophe of our times”. President William Ruto saw an unparalled opportunity to benefit from decisive action to tackle global warming.

The summit is also a chance for the leaders to define Africa’s green development approach. This comes several months ahead of the November COP28 Climate Summit in the United Arab Emirates. During the Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, COP27 summit, there was, as usual, a lot of talk and little action, so far.

The United Nations has warned of the earth moving into “an era of global boiling”, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ chilling warning that “climate change is here. It is terrifying and it’s just the beginning”. It is a message that President Ruto reiterated, emphasising that climate change has been “proven by science and emerging experience”, hence the need to talk about and seek tangible solutions. The outcome of this summit and others should not only provide solutions to people whose livelihoods have been affected by climate but also enable adaptation.

Dried-up rivers, barren farmlands and withered crops that can no longer sustain the millions of subsistence farmers who rely on rain-fed agriculture to till their farms, and widespread hunger, are the ominous signs of the evil global force. Ironically, millions of Africans have to endure untold suffering due to the actions of the notorious polluters of the global North, while the continent's contribution to this is minimal.

The Nairobi Declaration to emerge from the summit will summarise Africa’s position on the global climate crisis. The continent should present a unified voice in Dubai. Indeed, as the experts have declared, time is running out for the globe, and, especially for Africa.