Affordable healthcare plan shouldn’t burden workers

President William Ruto has all along been determined to push through the controversial Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). Of course, he received a huge boost when a court cleared the government to go ahead with the health insurance levy deductions.

As the public grumbling continues, he has reiterated that the levy takes effect from March1. He says the laws to entrench the government’s universal health coverage (UHC) are already undergoing public participation before being effected. The insinuation is that his administration is complying with this constitutional requirement.

The provision of quality and affordable healthcare is a noble idea that the current government and its predecessor have toyed with. The challenge has been in implementation. There was a pilot scheme in four or so counties that confirmed the great need, but the plan was abandoned for logistical challenges.

According to the President, this healthcare system is the best way to ensure that people are not forced to sell their land or dispose of other valuable assets to pay hospital bills. But as the critics have pointed out, the 2.75 per cent deduction from workers’ gross pay will impoverish them, considering that there other statutory deductions.

But President Ruto believes the Primary Health Care Act, 2023, the Digital Health Act, 2023, the Facility Improvement Financing Act, 2023 and the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023 will transform healthcare.

The government intends to collect Sh57 billion annually from the mandatory contributions to SHIF by Kenyans in salaried employment and in the informal sector. Though Kenyans need affordable healthcare, the only problem is the manner in which it is being pushed down the people’s throats. Some employees already have private health insurance schemes.

Why should they be forcibly enrolled into this government one? Critics say the 2.75 per cent deduction is a huge increase on what used to be pay to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF). It also comes on top of the recent rise in fuel prices and living costs.