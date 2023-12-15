Address visa-free plan risks and challenges

The decision to abolish visa requirements for all visitors to Kenya from next month may be well-intended, but it poses some challenges.

Ours could become the rare case of a country that does not require visas from travellers from all over the world — without even seeking a similar privilege for its citizens.

Through this announcement made on Jamhuri Day by President William Ruto, the government says the country expects to attract 4.5 million visitors annually by 2027.

The country is eyeing a huge increase from the current 1.48 million visitors a year.

However, throwing the doors wide open has raised concerns about mass influx of visitors from conflict-ridden countries, escaping insecurity and seeking better economic prospects.

It is also likely to cheapen Kenya’s attraction as a tourist destination. Another risk pointed out is the likelihood of criminals taking advantage of this to gain entry.

There is no evidence that this decision was reached after serious discussions or public participation.

Quite disturbing, though, is that no rules or regulations have been publicly issued to govern the planned visa-free environment a few weeks to its implementation. There will only be a digital platform to ensure that all would-be visitors receive an electronic travel authorisation. T

hey will then be allowed to stay for three months but must seek further authorisation register if it gets beyond that period, but it is not clear how such individuals will be tracked to ensure compliance.

Kenyans enjoy visa-free entry in some 46 countries on a reciprocal basis while at least 150 nations demand visas from them.

A viable option for many countries is to make it easier for visitors to obtain visas on arrival at the airport or any other port of entry, ruling out the necessity of having to visit the country’s consulate or embassy beforehand to pay for this.

Since Kenyans are subjected to stringent visa requirements elsewhere, it is quite unfair to favour the citizens of other countries without similar privileges.